Hyderabad: Ceiling fan falls on COVID-19 patients in hospital

Hyderabad: COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Secunderabad Gandhi hospital had a miraculous escape after a ceiling fan in a ward suddenly fell. Gandhi is the nodal hospital for coronavirus treatment and hundreds of affected persons are presently undergoing treatment.

The ceiling fan came down to the floor from the hook, though no fatality was reported but by few under treatment patients sustained minor injuries. The incident has created a sensation among patients.

After the incident, many patients have expressed concern that already they were under stress since they contracted coronavirus but the negligence of the hospital management had further caused panic to them.

Many patients have demanded that the hospital administration shall take the necessary steps to see that such incidents do not repeat. The superintendent of the hospital asked Raja Rao has sought a report into the incident.

