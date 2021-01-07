Hyderabad: Chief Minister KCR to undergo medical tests

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao will be undergoing a series of medical tests at Yashoda hospital Secundrabad today.

According to the sources at the Chief Minister’s office, KCR had complained of inflamation and burning sensation in his lungs.

The personal physician of Chief Minister Dr MV Rao and Pulmonologist Dr Navneet Sagar Reddy and Cardiologist Dr. Pramod Kumar of Yashoda hospital suggested him to undergo few tests at Yashoda Secundrabad. Sources revealed that KCR will undergo MRI and CT scan.