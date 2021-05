Hyderabad: A sad incident took place in the old city area of Kamatipura where a child becomes victim of an unfortunate event.

Shaik Mohammed Hasan, a two and half-year-old child, son of Shaik Qasim a resident of Misrigunj got injured while playing in his home when a television set fell on him. He was critically injured in the incident.

The child was immediately rushed to the hospital. During the course of treatment, the child passed away. Police have registered a case.