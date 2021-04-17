Hyderabad: Child sold away by father for 30K

Hyderabad: A father sold away his two-months-old son for monetary gain. The incident came to light after the child’s mother lodged a complaint with the police.

According Rajendranagar to police, Syed Haider and Shahana Begum, resident of MM Pahadi, have a two-month-old baby.

For the past two or three days, Haider who is un-employed since lockdown has been arguing with his wife for selling away the infant and bringing things home.

The nother Shahana Begum approached the police with suspicion on her husband as the child went missing suspiciously.

The wife had lodged a complaint with the Rajendranagar police alleging that her husband had sold her son for Rs 30,000 to take goods into the house.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.