Hyderabad City Police felicitates cops who recovered from COVID

By Sameer Updated: July 11, 2020, 8:15 am IST
Asifnagar police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police welcomed and felicitated the police personnel who recovered from COVID-19.

Personnel of West Zone

41 personnel of West zone and working in different police stations of Hyderabad City Police have recovered fully from the disease.

“We are very happy to welcome our department Heroes. The police department system never fails. There are fewer cases in Hyderabad when compared to other major cities in the country. Police have played a key role in lockdowns period, control areas, and the evacuation of migrant workers,” Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said,

Role of police department

Lauding cops further, he said that the role of the police department in these circumstances is memorable.

“Those who have recovered from the coronavirus should be brave enough to educate others about the coronavirus. My thanks also to the family members of the police. City police’s efforts to combat coronavirus stand out in history,” Kumar added.

Source: ANI
