Hyderabad City Police organises a ‘job mela’ in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: A “job mela” is being organised by the Hyderabad City West Police at Kamma Sangham in Ameerpet on Saturday.

A total of 20 companies participated in this job fair with 2000 jobs in which, 5,000 unemployed youth got their names registered.

Anjani Kumar, commissioner of police, Hyderabad inaugurated the job fair and said that in every field of society, the police are becoming partners. In this connection, the job fair has been organised in five zones of the city in collaboration with the Talent Managers for India (TMI) Group.

“In the current situation, this job fair is a very good opportunity for the unemployed. Life is a big journey and the journey has 1000 miles, and this is the first step to start the journey”, said Kumar.

Anjani Kumar further said that the city police are trying to prove their efficiency, and apart from maintaining peace and security, are also organizing other social activities. Nowhere in the country are the police conducting job fairs. And so far two lakh people have registered themselves in the job fair and twenty-five thousand of them have recieved jobs.

In conclusion, the Commissioner said that it is a world record for the police to organize a job fair and the police believes that every company expanding its business should give opportunities to talented youth.