Hyderabad City Police tops in e-filing charge sheets

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city has shown the way forward by e-filing charges sheets through a dedicated network called Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) that automatically routes the documents to the respective court in tamper-proof form.
The pilot project that started in 2018 has thrown up new possibilities in the way the judiciary and police function, with charge sheets having been e-filed from various police stations under Hyderabad City Police.
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar informed in his tweet, “Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) is working well in the city police now. Police are filing charge sheets against notorious criminals online before the designated courts; we are the leader in the country now, More than 200 charge sheets were filed on June 4 through online.”
According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) is an ambitious project aiming to integrate the Crime and Criminals Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project with the e-courts and e-prisons databases, as well as with other pillars of the criminal justice system such as Forensics, Prosecution, and Juvenile homes in a phased manner.
These charge sheets in all cases are being dealt with by the Telangana State Police by e-filing a First Information Report, charge sheet, confession statements, and a final report of the charge sheet to the court and submitting them for the trial of cases are slowly disappearing with this new system.
