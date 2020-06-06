Hyderabad City Police tops in e-filing charge sheets

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city has shown the way forward by e-filing charges sheets through a dedicated network called Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) that automatically routes the documents to the respective court in tamper-proof form.

The pilot project that started in 2018 has thrown up new possibilities in the way the judiciary and police function, with charge sheets having been e-filed from various police stations under Hyderabad City Police.

ICJS Inter operable Criminal Justice system is working well in city police now. Police officers are filing Chargesheets against notorious criminals Online before the designated Courts. We are the leader in the country now . More than 200 chargesheets were filed yesterday Online. — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) June 5, 2020

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar informed in his tweet, “Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) is working well in the city police now. Police are filing charge sheets against notorious criminals online before the designated courts; we are the leader in the country now, More than 200 charge sheets were filed on June 4 through online.”

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) is an ambitious project aiming to integrate the Crime and Criminals Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project with the e-courts and e-prisons databases, as well as with other pillars of the criminal justice system such as Forensics, Prosecution, and Juvenile homes in a phased manner.

These charge sheets in all cases are being dealt with by the Telangana State Police by e-filing a First Information Report, charge sheet, confession statements, and a final report of the charge sheet to the court and submitting them for the trial of cases are slowly disappearing with this new system.

