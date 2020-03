A+ A-

Hyderabad: In Kushaiguda area, a college girl was reported to be missing. According to the details the girl, aged 20 years, went to college as usual but did not return. Her father who is a resident of Teacher’s colony lodged a complaint with the Kushaiguda Police. It is reported that the girl is a student of Degree College located at ECIL.

The police registered a case and have started investigation.