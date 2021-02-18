Hyderabad: Congress alleges EFLU of violating BC quota

Hyderabad: Congress leader G. Chinna Reddy and AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju slammed the English and foreign Languages University (EFLU) administration on Thursday for allegedly violating the Backward Classes (BC) reservation in roster in Ph.D. admissions and faculty recruitments.

. @INCIndia @INCTelangana appealed Hon’ble Governor of Telangana Smt @DrTamilisaiGuv to Scrap Illegal Faculty Recruitment at the English and Foreign Languages University (#EFLU), Violating Constitutional Rights of the #OBC reservations https://t.co/u9pHZRFnFY — Dr Sravan Dasoju (@sravandasoju) February 18, 2021

They requested Governor of Telangana seeking her intervention to help deprived BC students and applicants.

They spoke to the media today at Gandhi bhavan where they said that universities are deliberately violating the constitutional rights and destroying career opportunities of OBC students and applicants.

“BCs are not beggars to ask for their due share in the reservations. We are only asking for the legitimate rights conferred through the Constitution of India. All the institutions must implement 27% OBC reservation without any further delay. Congress Party is ready to fight on this sensitive issue to any extent and won’t tolerate violations and deviations in OBC reservations,” they said.

Dr Sravan added, “The UGC sanctioned strength of teachers to EFLU is 238. As per the Constitutional provisions, out of the 238 sanctioned posts, the OBCs must get 63 posts constituting 27% of the OBC reservation.”

“Out of the 63 OBC sanctioned posts at EFLU, there should be 8 Professors, 16 Associate Professors, and 39 Assistant Professors. But till now the number of OBC Professors recruited is zero; Associate Professors zero and only 23 Assistant Professors out of 39 allotted posts,” he added.