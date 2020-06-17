Hyderabad: Cop belonging to Dabeerpura PS succumbs to COVID-19

Hyderabad: Another policeman in the city died due to Covid-19 on Monday night. The victim was the home guard belonging to the Dabeerpura police station. This is the second death of a policeman during the past one month. Earlier, a policeman belonging to the Kulsumpura police station had died of coronavirus.

Screened at Gosha Mahal Police Stadium

The home guard Ashok Kumar fell ill on Friday. As he developed COVID symptoms, he was sent for screening at Gosha Mahal Police Stadium. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to a private hospital at Malakpet by his family members on Saturday.

Declared brought dead

According to an official from Dabeerpura police station, the patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from the private hospital for better treatment, but the doctors at the Gandhi Hospital declared him brought dead.

The deceased is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. He was working at the Dabeerpura police station since March this year.

Primary contacts being identified

While the police are identifying the primary contacts of the home guard, police personnel at the Dabeerpura police station have been asked to undergo screening at Goshamahal police stadium.

A screening camp for policemen is being held every day at Goshamahal police stadium.

Home Guard Ashok Kumar was said to be the resident of Naik Nagar, Uppuguda.

Source: Siasat news

