Hyderabad: Cop injured in police academy as weapon misfires

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Telangana State Police Academy on Tuesday after a Reserve Inspector of police was injured when a weapon of under training Sub-Inspector got misfired.

The incident triggered panic among the other cops who were under training.

R Vinod an reserve Inspector belonging to 1996 Sub-inspector of TSSP who is deputed at police academy as an instructor was present at firing range when a woman trainee sub Inspector’s weapon went misfired.

The injured Inspector was immediately shifted to a corporate hospital at Gachibowli and Narsingi police have registered a case.

