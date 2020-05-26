menu
Hyderabad: Cop injured in police academy as weapon misfires

The incident triggered panic among the other cops who were under training

Posted by News Desk Published: May 26, 2020, 2:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Telangana State Police Academy on Tuesday after a Reserve Inspector of police was injured when a weapon of under training Sub-Inspector got misfired.

The incident triggered panic among the other cops who were under training.

R Vinod an reserve Inspector belonging to 1996 Sub-inspector of TSSP who is deputed at police academy as an instructor was present at firing range when a woman trainee sub Inspector’s weapon went misfired.

The injured Inspector was immediately shifted to a corporate hospital at Gachibowli and Narsingi police have registered a case.

