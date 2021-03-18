Hyderabad: Cops busts human trafficking racket; two rescued

Hyderabad: A special operation team (SOT) of the Rachakonda police along with officials from the Kushaiguda police station busted a human trafficking racket and rescued two victims.

The cops arrested two members who were behind the racket. The accused were identified as Matturi Vamshi Krishna (25), who belongs to Andhra Pradesh, and Sai, who is from Hyderabad and is currently absconding.

The two accused started making profiles on social media platforms and uploaded obscene pictures of women to lure customers and earn money. They would procure women according to the requirements of the so called customers and after taking money from them would send these women to their location.

So far, two women from Assam and West Bengal who have been rescued from their custody and some mobile phones were seized. While Vamsi Krishna was nabbed by the police, the search for Sai is still going on.