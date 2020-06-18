Hyderabad: Coronavirus enters TS Waqf Board

Hyderabad: An employee of Telangana State Waqf Board has been tested positive for coronavirus. After the confirmation, employees of not only the Waqf Board but also other offices located in the Haj House building went to their houses.

As per the details, an attender, aged 62, was tested positive for the virus. It came to light after leave application along with COVID-19 positive report was submitted to the department.

Other staff members

It is also reported that some of the other staff members are also witnessing initial symptoms of the decease.

Panic prevails among the visitors who had visited the Haj House.

After the report become public, the building wore deserted look.

Siasat’s report

It may be recalled that on 12th June, Siasat has reported that physical distancing and other norms are not being followed strictly at the building. Proper sanitization of the building was not being done.

