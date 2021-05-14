Hyderabad: Coronavirus found in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A study conducted by scientists of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), Ghaziabad has revealed that coronavirus has been found in Hussain Sagar and two other lakes in Telangana.

According to a report published in the Times of India, apart from Hussain Sagar, Pedda Cheruvu or Nacharam lake and Nizam Talab or Turka Cheruvu are infested with the coronavirus. Although the virus has been found in these lakes, the scientists who conducted the research said that its transmission through water is not well established. They said that it was only one study that showed that faecal-oral transmission is possible.

The study has also mentioned that there were early signs of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the month of February.

Earlier, eight Asiatic lions housed in the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) Hyderabad have tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus. However, there is no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans.

Meanwhile, Telangana logged 4,693 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. The state’s daily count of cases dropped. For a seventh consecutive day, the daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was below 1,000. The state capital reported 734 cases.