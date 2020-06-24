Hyderabad: COVID-19 house clusters rise to 516 in Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have dismantled all COVID-19 Containment Zones in Old City which affectively means that not only primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patient “should take of themselves.” The COVID-19 positive patients should too as the GHMC Commissioner on Wednesday asked the Corona patients can stay at home.

The municipal corporation earlier claimed there are more than 1,100 containment zones in GHMC limits. Now the corporation has removed all the Containment Zones in South Zone (Charminar) despite its 567 active cases. It is currently maintaining 516 house clusters in the city. The Containment Zones have now been changed to house clusters. Wherever the positive cases are being reported that particular house is being declared as a ‘house cluster.’

Source: Number of deaths in Telangana within age group

Speaking on the condition of anonymity a senior GHMC official said, “The Charminar Circle-9 has recorded a large number of cases with around 187 positive cases and 142 house clusters, 123 house clusters with 143 cases in Malakpet circle-6, 76 house clusters with 95 active cases in Santosh Nagar circle-6, 89 house clusters with 89 active cases in Falaknuma circle-10, 46 house clusters with 72 active cases in Chandrayangutta circle-8, and 40 house clusters with 44 active cases in Rajendranagar circle-11.”

Data: Most Coronavirus deaths in Yakhutpura, Malakpet, Charminar Zone of Hyderabad.

GHMC has now removed the barriacades since it has become difficult to maintain. Containment zones restricted to patients’ houses.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com