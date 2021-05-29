Hyderabad: COVID-19 patient commits suicide by jumping from hospital building

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 29th May 2021 11:10 am IST
Hyderabad: A COVID-19 patient committed suicide by jumping from a hospital building. This incident took place in the Chaitanyapuri Police limits.

According to the Police, B Madhusudan (54) a resident of Gayatrinagar was a businessman by profession.

Madhusudan who was found COVID-19 positive was admitted to the hospital for treatment. While there was not much improvement in his health, the hospital bills climbed to 10 lakhs. His relatives have paid 5 lakhs to the hospital.

During this period Madhusudan became depressed. On the night of May 26, he took the extreme step. While undergoing treatment he passed away last night. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

