Hyderabad: Covid patient jumps to death from hospital building

Hyderabad: An elderly COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Sunday morning committed suicide by jumping to death from the building.

According to the police sources, 77 year old Narayana an COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital at Kondapur near Hi-tech city jumped to death this morning from second floor of the hospital building.

The deceased was also suffering from mental illness and taken extreme step this morning.

The patient’s suicide at hospital created a sensation among the patients and on reaching information a team from Madhapur police arrived at the spot and shifted the dead body to morgue for autopsy.

A case of suspicious death has been registered by the Madhapur police and investigation is underway. Preliminary investigation reveals that after contracting with corona virus, Narayana was depressed over his health.