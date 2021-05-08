Hyderabad CP inaugurates COVID isolation center for police personnel

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city commissioner of police Anjani Kumar on Saturday inaugurated a COVID isolation center for police personnel who tested COVID-19 positive.

The COVID-19 isolation center is a part of the project Sahaya and it has been set up at the police training center, Petlaburj.

This center will act as the single point of contact for police personnel affected by COVID-19 and provide various services.

The services include access to teleconsultation with doctors, transport services, emergency bed provisioning and other services.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said that the center will work 24 x 7 and help improve the information flow and service offerings that are already existing in the system. The centre has Hospital Liaison Officers, dedicated vehicles, and other facilities in place.

The commissioner also stated that every officer who turns positive will get a special COVID Care Kit consisting of essential basic medicines as well as dry fruits etc.

This center will monitor the day-to-day condition of police COVID patients and provide them access to medical facilities with the aim to ensure zero fatality in the police force.