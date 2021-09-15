Hyderabad: CPI’s Aziz Pasha met family members of Saidabad rape victim

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha member and senior leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) Syed Aziz Pasha along with former MLA Sambasiva Rao, ET Narsimha, Shankar Naik, and leaders of the All India Banjara Sangh on Tuesday have met the parents of the minor girl who was raped and killed in Saidabad.

Aziz Pasha expressed his deep sorrow at the incident and assured the parents of the girl that the CPI Party will support them till they get justice. He said that the police failure to nab the accused is regretful. He added that the Telangana Police makes tall claims regarding its duties and services implemented in the state but they are yet to find the accused in this case.

The CPI leader expressed his anguish at the increased rate of crimes towards the women and girls in the state. He said it shows the state government and the police have failed towards the protection of women in society.

He demanded that the state government should give an ex gratia of Rs.50 lakhs to the parents of the victim and provide government employment to them as well.