Hyderabad customs seized 34 Lakh worth gold concealed in cookie box

By SM Bilal|   Published: 27th September 2021 2:28 pm IST
The seized gold which was concealed in cookies box

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Customs on Monday booked a case for smuggling of gold against a passenger arriving by Jazeera Flight at Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

According to the sources, a male passenger who was travelling with Jazeera Flight J9-1403 from Riyadh via Kuwait has allegedly concealed 763.660 grams of gold in cookie and chocolate boxes.

On conducting search, the customs authority have seized gold valued at Rs. 34.24 lakhs. The passenger has been taken into custody and investigation is underway.

