Hyderabad Cyber crime registers case against Sudarshan TV

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Hyderabad Cyber crimes have registered a case against Sudarshan TV for airing the alleged controversial show. Basing on the complaint filed by a city based social worker SQ Maqsood, an FIR has been issued against the TV channel.

The complainant had alleged that the episodes of the ‘Bindas Bol’ show of Sudarshan TV about Muslims clearing the UPSC exam is inflammatory and prejudice against the community.

The TV show telecasted by the Sudarshan News TV and its anchor Suresh Chavdhanke is aimed at inciting communal disharmony and implying that the law abiding Muslims are terrorists.

The show is also being played against the cable Television network rules and violation of programme code.

The Cyber crime police at CCS, Hyderababad have registered a case under IPC sections 505(1)(B) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred)

Though we registered a case against the Channel, but on the point of territorial jurisdiction the case is being transferred to Uttar Pradesh” said Avinash Mohanty Joint Commissioner of police CCS.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained the Sudarshan TV News from telecasting the remaining episodes of the ‘Bindas Bol’ show about Muslims clearing the UPSC exam until further orders, after prima facie observing that the object of the show was to vilify Muslims.