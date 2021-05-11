Hyderabad: Cyber scamsters cheating people promising to supply drugs online

Hyderabad: On one hand the COVID-19 pandemic taking a heavy toll on the lives and resources of those affected with coronavirus and on the other hand there are those scamsters who are out to cheat such distressed people and their relatives.

The online sale for COVID-19 related drugs like Remdesivir, Covifor, Tocilizumab and appliances like Oxygen cylinders, Oxygen concentrators and flumeters is growing. There is also shortage of Fabiflu tablets.

Quite often those who are searching for these COVID-19 related drugs and appliances are coming across with cyber scamsters.

These cyber scamsters are not only operating in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad but in other states of the country as well. Ther are also engaged fraudulantly in collecting donations in the name of NGOs.

The relatives of those undergoing treatment in corporate hospitals search for the required drugs online. The cyber scamsters asked them to pay the cost of the drugs online. Once these scamsters collect the online payment they become incommunicado.

Those who are trying to procure the oxygen cylinders or concentrators are also coming across with fraudsters from other states.

Cyber Crime officials acknowledge that they have received many complaints and they have recorded FIRs to take action agains such scamsters.

However, the Cyber Crime officials advise people not to fall prey to such scamsters. They must check the authenticity of the web sites claiming to supply COVID-related drugs and equipment before they initiate online payment.