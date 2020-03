A+ A-

Hyderabad: In an incident that occurred at Basheer Bagh, a dairy farm employee was arrested for molesting a calf.

According to the details a dairy farm employee by name Mahesh molested a 2 and a half month old calf. Seeing this another employee of the dairy farm informed the police.

Meanwhile a voluntary organization fighting for the rights of animals also lodged a complaint with the police.

Narayanguda Police arrested the employee after registering the case.