Hyderabad: Denied duty,RTC bus driver ends life

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Ranigunj bust depot on Tuesday morning after a RTC bus driver committed suicide.

According to the sources, 50 year old S Tirupati Reddy, an RTC bus driver working at Ranigunj bus depot, was not attending duties for two days.

On Tuesday morning he reported for duty upon which the officials at the depot reportedly did not allow him to join back.

Dejected over the attitude of the officials Tirupati Reddy consumed unknown poison in the vicinity of the depot and he collapsed. Immediately the RTC driver was shifted to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Ramgopalpet police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased driver have gathered at the bus depot and alleged the harassment of officials leading to the extreme step taken by Tirupati Reddy.