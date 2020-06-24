Hyderabad: Disabled Saleem awaits KCR’s promises to be fulfilled

Hyderabad: Promises made by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to physically challenged Mohammed Saleem of Tolichowki have not ended his financial woes. Mohammed Saleem had stopped KCR on his way back to Pragathi Bhavan after attending a private function in Tolichowki on February 27th and narrated his plight.

Getting got off his bullet-proof car on the roadside, KCR had approached Saleem who was holding a piece of paper. He had given a patient hearing to the plight of Saleem and on the spot granted him pension and a double bedroom house.

Saleem who was a driver by occupation broke his leg four years ago when he fell from a building. KCR immediately instructed Hyderabad district collector to disburse the disabled pension to Saleem and allot him a two-bedroom house.

However, KCR had also promised to give job to Saleem’s son and give him rupees 10 lakh as financial assistance. These promises have not been fulfilled yet. Saleem says chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a human-friendly chief minister. He said even since KCR announced to give rupees 10 lakh and accident Bima, the landlord of his house is pressurizing him to pay the rent which is Rs 8000. But he is not in a position to pay the rent.

Saleem hoped that chief minister will fulfill the promise of giving 10 lakh rupees on August 15. He appealed to chief minister to handover the key of the house allotted to him and rupees 10 lakh on August 15.

Saleem claims that he was leading a very miserable life during the lockdown and announced that after getting the amount of Rs 10 lakh by the government he has decided to set up a TRS party office. Saleem said after the announcements made by the chief minister, people are considering him a wealthy person, however he is still facing a lot of financial problems. Saleem hoped that chief minister will fulfill the remaining promises by August 15.

