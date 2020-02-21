Hyderabad: Dog beaten up by security guard, critical

A+ A-

Hyderabad: On Thursday evening, a community dog in Domlaguda was beaten up by a security guard of an apartment when the canine allegedly tried to attack him. The dog received severe head injuries and is fighting for life. The incident came to light after some residents raised an alarm and informed the area police as well as animal activists.

“The dog was beaten up by the watchman of an apartment complex. The dog became unconscious after the watchman hit him on the head. The watchman is claiming that the dog came to attack him. The dog received some stitches on his head and is under observation at a private clinic,” Yashwant Kumar, a resident told to Times News Network (TNN).

After which a group of animal rights activists came to know about the incident, then they took the dog for treatment and also took photographs of canine that showed the assault.

“We are investigating the case and an FIR has been registered against watchman Sathi Babu. He will be taken into custody so on,” Sub-inspector of Chikadpally police station told to TNN.