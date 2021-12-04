Hyderabad: Door numbers to be digitalised in the city

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 4th December 2021 11:38 am IST
Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad will be allotted digital door numbers by next March. The city’s Digital door number project is almost complete. This survey is being undertaken by the National Remote Sensing Agency.

This survey will include zones, circles, divisions, main roads, colony roads, homes, nalaas, empty spaces, lakes, ponds, parks, and similarly 54 other items for which a separate survey shall be carried out.

The Town Planning Department of the GHMC is supervising this digital survey. It is giving special attention to roads junctions and streets.

The project to allocate the digital door numbers is likely to begin from March 2022.

The Town Planning Department said that the project shall be completed by next March.

The state government is taking steps to turn Hyderabad into an international city where all the basic facilities shall be provided.

