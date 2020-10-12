Hyderabad: Dr Agarwals Eye hospital booked for patients’ vision loss

Hyderabad: After two patients allegedly lost their eye-sight in a botched surgery, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Monday was booked under.

The two alleged that the surgery they had undergone in the hospital had ended up in the loss of their vision.

Two cases have been registered against Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital under section 338 IPC (causing grievous hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others). Both the complaints were filed at the Punjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad.

First Complaint against Dr Agarwal’s

While one of the patients said that she visited Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Himayatnagar. Where she was advised to undergo a cataract operation on her left eye. On September 30, the surgery was performed. Two days later, Kalavathi visited the hospital complaining of pain in her left eye and that she had partially lost her eyesight. She was informed that her eye had got infected and that she would have to undergo an eye cleaning procedure, reports The News Minute.

For which the lady was taken to the Dr Agarwal’s Eye hospital’s Punjagutta branch in the hospital’s vehicle. At the Punjagutta branch, a senior vitreoretinal surgeon performed a surgery after which she lost her eyesight.

In the 2nd Complain, the lady lost the vision for both the eyes

The second complaint received on the same day was of a very similar case. Seventy-two-year-old D Padma, a resident of Gandhinagar visited the eye hospital’s Himayatnagar branch. She was advised to undergo surgery for both her eyes. On 26 September and then on 30 September, surgeries were carried on her right eye and then her left eye. After which the lady lost her eyesight after a little blur vision.

When she complained of the problem she was sent to the Punjagutta branch on October 2. Where another surgery was carried out without her concern or any information, following the lady lost her eye sight completely.

Based on the two complaints received, the Punjagutta police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital is a chain of eye specialty hospitals in India and it has its headquarters at Chennai. They have more than 75 centres in India and some centres overseas as well. In Hyderabad also they have several branches.