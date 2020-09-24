Hyderabad: DRF teams recover body of a man from Musi

Hyderabad: The Disaster Response Force (DRF) team of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recovered out two dead bodies from the Musi River and another lake at Gajularamaram on Thursday. Following a complaint to DRF Control Room, a team along with police officials reached the spot.

According to the Director of DRF, Vishwajit Kampati, on Wednesday around 4 pm A. Ravi Kiran (20), resident of Budvel, along with his three friends jumped into the Musi River near Golden Heights in Rajendranagar. Ravi unforunately drowned, ending his life.

The DRF Control Room received this rescue call at 06.30 PM. Two teams immediately rushed to the spot along with a supervising officer. Inspite of efforts made by the DRF in this rescue operation, A. Ravi Kiran could not be saved and his body was traced at 10.10 AM on Thursday, after which it was handed over to the police.

In a second incident which took place on Wednesday at Balayya Nagar in Gajularamaram, a 28-year-old woman jumped into a lake in the area. Three teams from the DRF and four supervising officers rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation. At the time of writing this artile, rescue operations were in full swing and efforts were on to rescue the woman.