Hyderabad-Dubai reconnected as Emirates resumes flights

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 12:03 am IST
Hyderabad-Dubai reconnected as Emirates resumes flights

Hyderabad, Sep 10 : Hyderabad International Airport got re-connected with Dubai from Thursday under the ‘air transport bubble’ arrangement as part of India’s efforts to re-start international air connectivity.

Restarting the connection between Hyderabad and Dubai, the first flight of Emirates (EK 526), a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with passengers landed at Hyderabad airport at 8.25 a.m. at the Hyderabad Airport and departed for Dubai as EK 527 with passengers at 10 a.m.

The UAE-based Emirates airline would be operating three times weekly – on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to Dubai as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

READ:  Commuters' woes due to slow pace of works at Osmanganj Nala

All passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines, sources at Hyderabad Airport said.

The arrival and departure passengers of the Emirates flight were handled as per the safety protocol through the fully-sanitised International Arrivals and Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT).

Mandatory screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the Covid-19 threat, including thermal screening for passengers and mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

The government is building ‘transport bubbles’, which are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial air passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ:  Hyderabad: Unemployed man sets himself ablaze near Ravindra Bharthi

Under the ‘air transport bubble’ arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to the UK and beyond.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close