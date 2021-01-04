Hyderabad: Dumping of waste outside central agriculture office concern commuters

Hyderabad: It is not just the lakes or open lands that are being filled with construction waste and debris; now, the surroundings of Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) too can be seen with tones of debris being dumped by the locals.

Though the municipality conducts cleaning activities once a week, some locals continuously dump construction waste outside the CRIDA, which is a central government department for agriculture.

The road from Santosh Nagar passing through the CRIDA office is seen filled with debris along with the garbage. “Due to this debris and garbage, we face a lot of difficulties as the wastage spreads all over the road. At night, mosquitoes add to the hardships,” said Mujtaba, a daily commuter in the route.

No complaint has been registered by this autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture, even as its surroundings are violated.

“Outside the CRIDA office, huge debris is being dumped. I don’t think they are bothered about this, but as residents, we are facing problems as the site became a breeding ground for mosquitoes. No action has been taken by the civic authorities too,” said Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Santosh Nagar.

According to officials, this debris is dump by the surrounding area locals, “Regular complaints were given by the CRIDA to GHMC regarding this and once in a week GHMC is cleaning the debris and also installed a poster not to dump debris, but it remains same,” said Mohammed Faqruddin, Supervisor of sanitation wing from GHMC.

He also said that the GHMC officials were also given a complaint to the Santosh Nagar police to take action against the locals who are dumping debris near the boundary walls of CRIDA. “Last week over 40 trucks of debris was lifted and yet more of it is being dumped,” he added.