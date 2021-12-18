Hyderabad: E-auto service for railway passengers at Kacheguda station

Hyderabad: The electric auto service has been introduced for the first time in the city for railway passengers. These autos are introduced at Kacheguda Railway station in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on an experimental basis.

The South Central Railway had entered into an agreement for the e-auto service two years ago. After the approval, two e-autos are pressed into service currently at Kacheguda Railway station.

The President of auto motors Venu Gopal Rao said that the e-autos will be available for railway passengers for 24 hours.

The South Central Railway Hyderabad division (DRM) Sharad Chandrayan said that the RTA has issued a driving license to a lady driver Meena to ply the auto in GHMC limits.