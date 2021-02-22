Hyderabad: E-boarding now live for Intl passengers on Emirates airlines

Hyderabad: As part of its aim to go completely paperless, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Monday went live with e-boarding for international passengers of Emirates Airlines.

Indigo and GoAir Airlines scheduled International carriers had already gone live with paperless e-boarding from the Hyderabad International Airport, and Emirates is now the latest addition to this list.

Emirates Airlines on Monday began its e-boarding facility when it’s Dubai bound passengers e-boarded themselves on the EK 527 flight. The RGIA is credited as the first and only airport in India to offer an end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights.

Pradeep Panicker, chief executive officer, RJIA, said, “We are glad that Emirates has also started using our indigenously developed e-boarding process. It is the first in the fleet of international airlines to do so. We are confident that in the days to come all international airlines will start using e-boarding towards our goal of paperless airport”.

Special screening and safety measures are in place at the RGIA, managed by the GMR group, to protect against the COVID-19 virus. It includes thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.