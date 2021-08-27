Hyderabad: ECI asks EROs to ensure all voters are included in electoral rolls

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) here has asked all of its Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) in the 15 assembly seats of Hyderabad district to ensure that the all the eligible voters are included in ongoing revision of electoral rolls .

The Election Commissioner of India (ECI), in a statement on Thursday, said that citizens whose names have been deleted wrongfully can file appeals against it under section 24 of the Representation of People’s Act 1950. Those who want their names to be included in the electoral rolls have to submit form 6 for their inclusion.

All the EROs in the 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district have been asked by the chief electoral officer (CEO), Telangana, to keep all records of deletions and maintain monthly reports of whatever is happening.

The Election Commission of India earlier this month announced the revision of electoral rolls wherein applications of citizens who have crossed the age of 18 years, and others who haven’t registered as voters, can file their applications starting from August 9.

The removal of all demographically surveyed entries (DSE) or multiple entries, logical errors, including H2H (house to house) verification as well as rationalization of polling stations, is to be done between August 9 and October 31 2020, to ensure that no citizen is left out of the voting process, said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), here on Thursday.

The entire month of November will be dedicated to filing claims and objections as the disposal of the same will take place on December 20. The final publication of the electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2022.