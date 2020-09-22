Hyderabad: Economic Census begins; jobs open for enumerators

Hyderabad: In a first, Seventh Economic Census is being conducted through digital system. Telangana IT Association’s affiliate Digithon has been assigned the work of conducting the census. Government is carrying out the survey to know the economic condition of the people. Based on the results of the survey, central government launches welfare schemes.

Census Staff while following the COVID protocols, will collect details from the people by reaching to their houses. Pilot survey was done in the past at Seetaphal Mandi. The survey was postponed as some areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were declared red zone during corona crisis. Now it has been decided to conduct complete survey.

Recruitments are being made on the posts of enumerators and supervisors to conduct door to door survey. Candidates possessing qualification of 10th or more are eligible to apply.

Interested candidates can enrol their names by contacting on phone nos 040-40208482, 6300368705, and 8123123434. Digithon district manager Somiya told that candidates can earn Rs 30 thousand per month. Training will be provided to the candidates regarding how do conduct survey, how to use the app, how to collect information etc. then they will be sent for the survey.

Economic survey is done once in six years. The last economic survey was done in the year 2012-13. This seventh economic survey will be totally in digital format.

Source: Siasat news