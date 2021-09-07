Hyderabad: Electricity officials instructed to be alert due to rainfall in city

Hyderabad: The electricity department officials have been instructed to be on duty for 24 hours after the weather department issued a warning of heavy rainfall.

The continuous heavy rains for the past three days have caused widespread flooding in the city and the suburban areas. Electricity disruptions were also witnessed in various localities.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G.Raghuma Reddy in a video conference on Monday with the Assistant Engineers of the various localities of the Corporation reviewed the electricity supply in the city.

He advised the electricity officials to be on duty for 24 hours. He also appealed to the public to call the toll-free number 1912 in case of electricity issue.