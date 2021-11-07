Hyderabad: Encroachment on waqf land removed

Hyderabad: Based on the verdict of the Supreme Court, the Telangana State Waqf Board on Saturday removed the illegal encroachments and took possession of its property in Nampally, Hyderabad.

With the assistance provided by the Revenue and Police officials, the TS Waqf Board authorities dismantled the illegal shop located on the waqf land.

Mohammed Saleem, the TS Waqf Board Chairman said that the waqf property near the Tek Masjid is entitled to Mir Rahmat Ali Shah graveyard which measures around 1,000 square yards. It is notified by a muntaqam number 998. He added that initially a firewood stall was illegally set up and later turned into a hotel.

Earlier, the Waqf Tribunal had announced the verdict in favour of the TS Waqf Board which was challenged in the High Court. The High Court had supported the owners.

Later, the TS Waqf Board filed a special petition in the Supreme Court. A bench of two Supreme Court judges passed an order in favour of the TS Waqf Board and directed the illegal occupants to hand over the encroached land within 3 months.

After the expiry of 3-month deadline, the TS Waqf Board officials with the help of Revenue and Police authorities took possession of the encroached land.

The TS Waqf Board Chairman informed that senior lawyers were hired by the board to present its cases in the Supreme Court. On the instructions of the CEO of TS Waqf Board Shahnawaz Qasim (IPS), the DSP of Police Khaja Moinuddin supervised a team of Task Force officials to take back the control of the occupied property. The Task Force team comprised of Mohammed Ilyas (OSD), Mohammed Asadullah(OSD), Mohammed Zahid, Mohammed Ibrahim and other officials who were present during the operation.

Mohammed Saleem said that the board is ensuring steps are taken to safeguard the waqf properties. He added that it has also instructed the municipal department to cancel the illegal registrations of the occupied lands of the waqf board.