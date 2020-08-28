Hyderabad: Ex-Army man opens fire at Ganesh pandal

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Suncity Hydershah Kote area on late Thursday night after a retired army opened fire with his licensed revolver.

Naga Malleswar Rao, was anguished over a Ganesh procession being taken out from Shivam Heights apartments. The former army man reportedly entered into argument with the organizers and during the course he opened two rounds into air creating sensation in the area.

On receiving information a team of Narsingi police reached the spot and taken Malleswar Rao into custody and seized gun from his possession.

A case has been registered with the Narsingi police and investigation underway.