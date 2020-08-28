Hyderabad: Ex-Army man opens fire at Ganesh pandal

By SM Bilal Published: 28th August 2020 11:17 am IST

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed in Suncity Hydershah Kote area on late Thursday night after a retired army opened fire with his licensed revolver.

Naga Malleswar Rao, was anguished over a Ganesh procession being taken out from Shivam Heights apartments. The former army man reportedly entered into argument with the organizers and during the course he opened two rounds into air creating sensation in the area.

On receiving information a team of Narsingi police reached the spot and taken Malleswar Rao into custody and seized gun from his possession.

A case has been registered with the Narsingi police and investigation underway.

READ:  TikTok likely to announce sale of its US services soon: Report
Categories
NewsTop Stories
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close