Hyderabad: Ex-Karsevak Mohammed Amir dies suspiciously in old city

Hyderabad: Mohammed Amir (Formerly Balbir Singh), once a karsevak and also a Sangh leader who participated in the demolition of Babri Masjid died suspiciously at his residence in Hafiz Baba Nagar area of old city.

The local public informed police after a foul smell was emanating from his rented house in Baba Nagar,upon which a team from Kanchanbagh police reached his residence and started enquiring into the reason of death.

“The exact reason of death cannot be made out at this moment, if we receive any complaint about the suspicion over his death from the family members, the police will proceed for postmortem and register a case” said Inspector Kanchanbagh police station J Venkat Reddy.

After participation in destruction of Babri Masjid and later converting his religion to Islam has been on the task to build and renovate 100 mosques. Though he took an active part in the demolition of Babri Masjid but after his conversion he also pledged to protect mosques and had completed the construction of 91 mosques.

Mohammed Amir was staying at a rented house in Hafiz Baba Nagar C block under Kanchanbagh police station limits and was constructing in Hyderabad his 59th Masjid which has been named ‘Masjid-e-Rahimiya.’

In the year 2019, on December 6 Mohammed Amir, had laid the foundation of Masjid-e-Rahimiya near Balapur road in Hafez Baba Nagar.

Since then the construction work has been going on. The local people have been offering prayers at a temporary shade in the area.

Amir was a karsevak involved in the destruction of Babri Masjid, when he reached home after the demolition he was given a hero’s welcome by the public.

His secular family denounced his actions as a result of which he was feeling guilty. Later, when he fell sick and began having physiological issues he decided to consult with a Maulana.

He went to the Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in Muzaffarnagar in UP and explained to him about the act of demolition of the Babri Masjid and expressed the desire for repentance

The Maulana explained to him the Islamic values through the Quranic verses. At that time he realized what he had done was sinfully wrong.

On June 1, 1993 he accepted Islam sitting before Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. He also decided to build and protect 100 mosques. With this aim he has built 91 Mosques in this 26 years and 59 were under construction.Mohammed Amir built the first mosque in Haryana with and named it Masjid-e-Madina in 1994.