Hyderabad: Fake black magic ‘Baba’ arrested for cheating people

Hyderabad: A man who claimed to be a ‘baba’ was arrested on Friday for cheating people by promising them solutions to their problems using ‘black magic’.

Yarkala Balaraju, a retired private school teacher allegedly lured people into his trap saying that he could solve their various health issues such as fertility, physique, and financial problems with his ‘spiritual’ powers and ‘black magic’, and in return collected money and gold ornaments from them.

According to Hyderabad police, he claimed he had a consecration of God and collected huge amounts of cash and gold ornaments from his victims.

Police said he used to flee after cheating his victims and has cheated six people in the past.

The police seized gold ornaments worth Rs.25,65,000/- and a cell phone from him.

Already involved in 6 cases, the native of Jameelapet village, Yadadri was previously arrested for similar stunts and was released on bail.