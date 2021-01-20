Hyderabad: Father, son held for using fake ‘intelligence investigation bureau’ sticker on car

Hyderabad: A father-son duo were arrested by Nallakunta traffic police on Wednesday for moving around with a fake sticker of intelligence investigation bureau on their car at Amberpet road.

According to a traffic police officer, the two accused to failed to show any identity card when they were asked to furnish proof that the sticker was genuine. “We observed a Maruti Wagon R car with intelligence investigation bureau sticker on its rear windshield. On suspicion, we stopped the vehicle, and upon asking they failed to show any identity card. A non-functioning very high frequency (VHF) radio was installed inside the car,” said the officer.

The traffic police said that the accused had also changed the colour of the car from gold to blue. With that, the traffic police arrested the two and seized the car.

Later, the traffic police handed over the accused to the Nallakunta police.

The Nallakunta police registered a case against son and father under section 419 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They have also been booked under Motor Vehicle Act 177.