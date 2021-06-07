Hyderabad: Fight among youths leaves one critically injured in old city

Hyderabad: An arguement among the youths led to a fight and leaving a boy critically injured in the Dabeerpura area of old city. The police have registered a attempt to murder case.

The victim is identified as 19 year old Mohammed Adnan a resident of Farhath Nagar in Dabeerpura. According to the family, Adnan left home around 7 in the evening to meet his friends. In the meanwhile arguement broke out among the youth Mujeeb and Najeeb during which Adnan reportedly passed a comment.

A group of youth started assaulting Adnan during which the boy sustained grevious injury on the temple area and he collapsed. After the attack the attackers fled from the scene.

Later Adnan was rushed to the Osmania hospital and he was operated.

The complete scene was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area, upon which the police have registered a case and taken up investigation.

“A group of youth had enlargement among themselves and the victim sustained grievous injury, we have registered a case and all the accused will be apprehended” said N Satyanarayana Inspector Dabeerpura police station.