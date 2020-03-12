Hyderabad: FIR against Asad Owaisi, Waris Pathan & Kapil Misra

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Moghalpura police of Hyderabad city have registered a case against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, Former MIM Legislator Waris Pathan and BJP Leader Kapil Mishra for alleged provocative speeches.

Balkishan Rao Namdhari, President SC ST of AIMIM Inquilab party has filed a complaint with the VII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally seeking action against three political leaders.

The complainant alleged that former MIM Legislator Waris Pathan during the anti-CAA public meeting at Kalaburgi in Karnataka has delivered provocative speech, in the presence of the party President Asaduddin Owaisi. The alleged provocative speech can cause communal clashes and violence between Hindu and Muslim community.

Balkishan Rao in his complaint also alleged that, BJP leader Kapil Misra had led a gathering in support of CAA at Maujpur Chowk and Jafarabad in Delhi after which violence erupted between Pro and Anti- CAA groups and later resulting in communal clash between the two communities.

On the directions of the court, Moghalpura police in old city have issues a FIR in Cr.No47/2020 under IPC sections 295-A, 117, 153, 153a, 120b IPC, 156(3) CRPC. Sub-Inspector of Police K Nagaraju has taken up the investigation.