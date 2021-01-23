Hyderabad: First-ever Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu marathon on January 24

Hyderabad: Inorbit mall is all set to host Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu 10k and 5k Marathon run on January 24.

1st ever Marathon at Durgam Cheruvu Cable stayed bridge, hosted & organised by @InorbitMall @6 am sharp on 24/01 (Sunday ie tomorrow )



starting at Inorbit mall



~900 already registered



Come & be a part of this historic event pic.twitter.com/IQBjjz6A8T — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 23, 2021

The marathon will take place at Inorbit mall, starting at 6 am. The 5k and 10k run will begin at the same time. The run will be flagged off from Inorbit mall and will follow the trail of Durgam cheruvu Bridge.

Registered participants will get a Puma t-shirt, medal, nutritional breakfast and an e-certificate.

Winners of the marathon will get a cash prize of up to Rs 2 lakhs across categories.

The event is powered by Puma and Nirmaan. Nirmaan, an NGO which works in the areas of education, skill development and entrepreneurship and social leadership, is the charity partner for this run.

The run is planned with all COVID-19 safety measures in place.