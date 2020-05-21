Hyderabad: First level flyover at Biodiversity Junction opened

Hyderabad: First level flyover at Biodiversity Junction here on Thursday along with Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, A. Gandhi, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, M.P. Ranjith Reddy, Commissioner GHMC, Lokesh Kumar, Chief Engineer Ziauddin, SRDP S.E. Venkatramana and local Corporators participated in the inauguration programme.

With the inauguration of first level fly over at Biodiversity, this will ease traffic congestion by providing a conflict free movement at the junction and will provide much relief to commuters moving on old Mumbai Highway from Gachibowli side to Mehdipatnam side (Raidurg)

The cost of Flyover is Rs.30.26 Crores length of Flyover is 690 mts width 11.50mts, with carriageway three-lane unidirectional. With the completion of this 1 st Level Flyover at Bio-Diversity Junction along with the already completed projects of SRDP Packages-IV at Mind Space Junction, Ayyappa Society Junction, and Rajiv GandhiJunction, conflict-free traffic flow has been facilitated from Bio-Diversity Junction (old Mumbai Highway) to JNTU N.H. 65.

