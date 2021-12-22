Hyderabad: Five litres hashish oil seized, three arrested

Hyderabad: Three drug peddlers were arrested and property worth Rupees 20 lakh was seized by the Rachkonda Special Operation Team, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Mohd Afroz (23), Shaik Mujeeb Pasha (31), Challa Upender Rao (23), and Guni Venkatesh (25) who is still absconding.

The police seized five liters of Hashish oil, one Swift D-Zire car, cash of rupees 3,000, and three mobile phones, from their possession.

The accused Mohd Afroz and Shaik Mujeeb are close relatives. Mujeeb is a constable of batch 2020 and was posted in Khammam district. Challa Upender Rao and Guni Venkatesh worked at an agency in Andhra Pradesh and supplied illegally ganja and Hashish oil (Weed oil).

Afroz and Mujeeb planned to transport and sell illegally ganja and Hashish oil, in an effort to make easy money. On Wednesday, Afroz and Rao attempted to sell 5 liters of oil to their customer in Hyderabad, the police of LB Nagar and Hayathnagar caught them red-handed and seized the Hashish oil and materials.