Hyderabad: Flash protest against Wasim Rizvi held in old city

Hyderabad: Demanding stringent action against Wasim Rizvi, former Chairman Shia Wakf Board Uttar Pradesh for his alleged blasphemous book and statements, a massive flash protest was held in Falaknuma area of old city.

Scores of public belonging to various parts of the city resorted to protests and took out a rally from Vattepally to Falaknuma bus depot. Carrying black flags, the protestors demanded Wasim Rizvi be punished with stringent laws since he has indulged in blasphemy. The public raised slogans against the former UP Shia Wakf board Chairman.

A team of Falaknuma police was pressed into service and the protestors dispersed immediately after the protest.

The protestors alleged that contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of the community. He had written a book in Hindi vilifying Prophet Mohammed, religion Islam and the Muslims.

“There has been a deliberate attempt by Wasim Rizvi to disturb the peace and tranquility across the country, he shall be punished as per Indian penal laws” said Syed Azizuddin, a local protester.