Hyderabad flood: Special sanitation drive in 235 colonies

Hyderabad: In connection to the ongoing special sanitation drive, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking up focused, intensive sanitation and disinfection drive in 235 highly flood-affected colonies in the city.

GHMC has so far spent about Rs. 5.51 crores as part of special sanitation drive and is ready to spend and additional Rs.5-6 crores over the next ten days for focused, intensive sanitation drive in rain-affected areas.

To this purpose, a special sanitation officer has been deployed for each circle to record grievances from citizens for the clearance of garbage in the concerned areas. Following the instructions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to ensure that normalcy is restored in the rain-affected areas, the municipal corporation has launched a special sanitation drive.

In addition to the existing 242 vehicles, additional 495 vehicles and required workforce has been hired. At present, a total of 737 vehicles with 177 JCBs, 26 Bobcats, 258 tippers, 96 six tonners, 126 ten tonners and 44 tractors are working round the clock, along with 334 pumps for taking up dewatering and desiltation operations. In addition to the 1008 Monsoon Emergency Teams personnel, another 1,522 men were hired exclusively for the special sanitation drive.

During the special sanitation drive 8,000 to 10,000 Metric tonnes daily, additional waste collected across the city and same is being processed at Jawahar Nagar MSW plant and Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda C&D plants.