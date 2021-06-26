Hyderabad: Friday prayers offered at Makkah Masjid after five weeks

Hyderabad: Friday prayers were offered in Hyderabad’s historical Makkah Masjid and other mosques after five weeks.

Earlier, the state government had directed to close all the religious places to control the spread of COVID-19.

Last Saturday, the state cabinet decided to lift lockdown and allow reopening of all the religious places.

After five weeks, Friday prayers were offered in the mosques. At the mosques, COVID-19 guidelines were strictly followed.

Hafiz Rizwan Qureshi, the Imam, and Khateeb of the Makkah Masjid delivered the Friday sermon and led the prayers. He prayed for the eradication of COVID-19 and the peace & development of the country. Meanwhile, Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui the superintendent of the Makkah Masjid said that the renovation works also started in the mosque after the government lifted the lockdown.

