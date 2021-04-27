Hyderabad: Fruits become dearer in Ramzan

Hyderabad: Fruit prices in Hyderabad increased due to rise in COVID-19 cases on the one hand and demand during ramzan on the other.

In recent days there has been an increase of 20-30% in the prices of fruits. Mohammed Shahid, a fruit vendor at Charminar said that the supply of fruits is less in the Kothapet Gudi Anaram wholesale fruit market and the demand is more.

Citing an example, he said that the price of grapes increased by 20%. It is being sold at Rs. 80-120 a kg. Pineapple whose price was Rs. 40 is being sold at Rs. 60-80, watermelon is now being sold at Rs. 100 instead of Rs. 70.

Another fruit trader of Santoshnagar Mohammed Muqeet said that the people are eating fruits for different reasons due to which the demand of fruits has increased this summer season.